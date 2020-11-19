Charles “Chuck” Rudelich (November 1, 1958 – November 16, 2020)

Charles “Chuck” Rudelich, 62, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

Mr. Rudelich was born November 1, 1958 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Charles Carl Rudelich and Alice Lucy Bonini.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1977 graduate of Rock Springs High School. Chuck also played football at Montana Tech and attended the University of Wyoming for a brief amount of time.

Chuck married Diana Kelly on September 11, 1999 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

He worked for many gas companies over the course of 30 years. Recently, Chuck had been working for K. Cross Construction in Pinedale, Wyoming.

Mr. Rudelich was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Chuck enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, fly fishing, camping, skiing, and going to their house in Pinedale.

Survivors include his wife, Diana Rudelich of Rock Springs; two sons, Zachary Rudelich of Rock Springs; Joel Randall of Rock Springs; one daughter, Carly Hautala and husband Ben of Rock Springs; one brother, Tom Rudelich of Rock Springs; two sisters, Mary Alice Plummer and husband Tom of San Diego, California; Robbie Hansen of Rock Springs; four grandchildren, Drake Hautala; Deklyn Hautala; Kain Randall; Jack Randall; two nephews, Tyler Plummer; Joel Hansen and wife Theresa; and two nieces, Heidi Rowe and husband Pat; Emily Barrett and husband Mike.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, mother-in-law, Sharon Kelly; and one brother-in-law, Jack Hansen.

Following Cremation, A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Masks and Social Distancing will be required.

The family respectfully requests donations in Chuck’s memory be made to LPL Financial, in care of Rudelich, 1575 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901. Donations will be used for his grandchildren’s education.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com