Charles J. Travis Jr. (July 1, 1942 – October 28, 2020)

Charles J. Travis Jr., 78, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

Mr. Travis was born July 1, 1942 in Rock Springs; the son of Charles J. Travis Sr. and Agnes Henderson.

He attended school in Rock Springs and was a 1962 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He earned an Associate’s Degree in 1962 from Carbon College in Price, Utah.

Charles was on the Rock Springs High School Football Championship Team in 1959 and the Rock Springs High School State Championship Basketball Team in 1960.

Mr. Travis married Patricia Osborne in Powell, Wyoming on September 12, 1964, and she preceded him in death on February 9, 2016.

He was employed by Westinghouse Electric for ten years and was a manager at the time of his retirement in 2005.

His interests include fishing, camping, hiking, golfing, bird hunting, side by side rides looking at wildlife and his dogs.

Survivors include one brother, Ronald “Ron” Travis and wife Lorrie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; several cousins,including; Margee Matthews and husband Rich of Rock Springs, Wyoming; several nieces including, Janice Downey and husband Christopher of Chesapeake, Virginia, Julie Southworth of Las Cruces, New Mexico; two nephews, Matthew Travis and wife Shaelynn of Rembert, South Carolina; Jared Travis of Anchorage, Alaska; two caretakers, Carolyn Jackson; Barbara Williams; both of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Patricia Travis; one brother, Donald A. Travis; one sister-in-law, Sharon Travis and his baby girl dog Dakota.

Following cremation; a Memorial Service will be held in the summer of 2021

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Charles’s memory to the Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com