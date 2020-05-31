Charlies Daniels agrees to return to canceled Casper Mountain Summer Festival

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 31, 2020) — Fans of The Charlie Daniels Band were disappointed with last week’s announcement that the Beartrap Summer Festival on Casper Mountain was canceled due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The Charlie Daniels Band was to be the Sunday headliner of the two-day event that was scheduled to take place August 3-4, 2020. But the good news is, wait a year and the 2020 disappointment will turn into 2021 musical joy.

According to the festival’s web site, The Beartrap Music Festival will be back August 7 and 8, 2021. A posting on the web site states that both of this year’s headliners, Charlie Daniels Band and Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers will be part of the 2021 festival’s lineup.

This year was to be Bruce Hornsby’s first time playing the event. The post did not say on what days each would perform.