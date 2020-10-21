Charlotte Ann Copeland (July 14, 1945 – October 18, 2020)

Charlotte Ann (Carden) Copeland, 75, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home in Green River, Wyoming.

Mrs. Copeland was born on July 14, 1945 in Poteau, Oklahoma to Raymon A. and Bertha M. (O’Neal) Carden. As a toddler, her father moved the family from Oklahoma to Mt. Harris, Colorado to Hanna, Wyoming and then to Rawlins, Wyoming where she graduated from Rawlins High School with the class of 1963. Two daughters were born from her first marriage, Sharon Diane Skidmore and Susan Dee Skidmore.

Mrs. Copeland married the love of her life, Jerry L. Copeland, on March 14, 1981 in Hanna, Wyoming and into this marriage came two step-children; Jerry Jr. and Dana. The combined family lived in Hanna until January 1987 at which time the family moved to Green River.

She had a diversified work background as a secretary for the Hanna-Elk Mountain schools for ten years, a reporter and photographer for the Hanna Miner Press, an assistant lab technician for Rosebud Coal Sales and the office manager for the permitting department of Arch Mineral Corporation, all while living in Hanna. Upon moving to Green River, she worked for American National Bank in Rock Springs as a proof operatory and then worked for thirteen years at the Circuit Court in Green River as a traffic and criminal clerk and eventually the chief deputy and civil clerk. She retired from the Circuit Court in November 2006 but found staying at home not to her liking so in March of 2007 she began working part time for Mathey Law Office as a receptionist until 2010.

Mrs. Copeland believed her greatest blessings in life were the birth of her two daughters and being married to her husband, soulmate and best friend, Jerry. She also feels more than blessed to have lived long enough to see and love eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In her retirement years she enjoyed reading, painting, creating floral centerpieces, watching Netflix and traveling with her husband.

She was a people lover and a tireless volunteer. While living in Hanna, besides working full tine and raising a family, she decorated specialty cakes, did macrame’ and was the community Girl Scout Coordinator for ten years while leading two troops of her own. She, along with her husband attended their children’s activities and sponsored many school activities. She was a former member of Order of Eastern Star, the Jaycee-Ettes and the PTO when she lived in Hanna. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles for sixty-six years beginning at the age of nineteen by joining Hanna Eagles Auxiliary #1919 and serving as their secretary for almost ten years. Upon auxiliary #1919 giving up their charter she then joined the Grand National Victory Auxiliary and later transferred her membership to Sweetwater Eagles Auxiliary #2350 in Green River. She served all the officer positions with Sweetwater Auxiliary and served as the Auxiliary president twice and as the auxiliary secretary for nine years and most recently the auxiliary auditor. Mrs. Copeland was in charge of the kitchen, funeral luncheons, and catering activities at the Eagles for fifteen years. She also served at various times as the state Eagle Auxiliary’s Honorary Mother, membership chairman, state officer nominating chairman and also as the Mountain Regional chairman for the Alzheimer benefit. She was presented the Alta Browning Smith award by her Sweetwater Eagles and State Eagle Auxiliary sisters in 2017.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, Raymon Albon Carden and Bertha Marie (O’Neal) Carden; sister, Geraldine “Sis” Nelson.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Copeland, of thirty-eight years, two daughters, Sharon Hike of Silverdale, Washington; Susan Janssen and husband, Jeff of Maricopa, Arizona; step-daughter, Dana Myers of Missouri and step-son, Jerry Copeland Jr. She is also survived by one sister, Dorothy Stone of North Richland Hills, Texas; twin brothers, Donald Carden, and wife Jackie of Maricopa, Arizona and Ronald Carden and wife Dorothy of Wenatchee, Washington; eight grandchildren: Jared Cornish and companion Cathy and Joseph Hike of Silverdale, Washington, Jem Hale of York, Nebraska, Erika Goeke and companion Garret of Milton, Florida, Zayne Janssen of Maricopa, Arizona, Marissa O’Brien and husband, Thomas of Rock Springs, Krystopher Myers of Green River and Braxton Armstrong of Bonne Terre, Missouri. Also surviving Mrs. Copeland are four great grandchildren; Aidan, Wyatt, Kenzie and Keegan of York, Nebraska. Surviving nieces and nephews are: Cindy Molk and companion, Mark of Maricopa, Arizona, Madison Carden of Mesa, Arizona, Spencer Carden of Mesa, Arizona, Stephanie Carden of Wenatchee, Washington. She also leaves behind many very close friends of her Eagle family and several “heart adopted” daughters, sons, grandchildren.

Following cremation, Services will be held at a later date.

