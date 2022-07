Check out Saturday’s International Day entertainment lineup

July 7, 2022 — The popular event that celebrates the area’s diverse cultural history will happen this Saturday. International Day will take place at Bunning Park, beginning at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast from the Kiwanis Club.

The event also features a full day of local and international-based entertainment, beginning at 10 a.m. In addition, there will be a variety of food and craft vendors and kid’s games.

Admission to International Day is free.

2022 International Day Entertainment Schedule

10 a.m. – Dave Petri and the EIO Band

11 a.m. – World Dance Company

12 p.m. – Groupo Folklorico Mexicano Danza y Color Utah

1 p.m – Dionysios Greek Dancers

2 p.m. – Sal Martorano and Swing Shift featuring Mark Giarratano

3 p.m. – World Dance Company

4 p.m. – Groupo Folklorico Mexicano Danza y Color Utah

5 p.m. – Dionysios Greek Dancers

6 p.m. – Sal Martorano and Swing Shift featuring Mark Giarratano

7 p.m. – Dave Petri and the EIO Band

8:15 p.m. – My Blue Sky – Honoring the music of the Allman Brothers family of bands