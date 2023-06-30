Check out these great summer actives going on in Rock Springs

Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Not sure what to do now that school is out? Starting this weekend, Rock Springs will start to have plenty of indoor and outdoor activities for kids and teens alike. Get out and enjoy some of these great events going on!

Tuesday, July 4 – Liberty Parade – Parade will start at 10 a.m. on Gateway Blvd., Rock Springs.

Tuesday, July 4 – Fireworks will be held again at the White Mountain Golf Course, beginning at 10 p.m., with entertainment and backyard games available between 7 and 10 p.m. Admission is free.

Friday, July 7 – Shriner’s Circus – Shows are 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

Saturday, July 8 – International Days will be at Bunning Park starting at 8 a.m. Performers from various parts of the world provide a smorgasbord of music and dance entertainment throughout the day and admission is free to the public.

Monday, July 10 – Track & Field Fun Meets – Traditional track events designed for 3 to 12-year-old kids which offer budding athletes a chance to hone their skills, while tots play for the fun of running and throwing. Register at the Rock Springs High School track starting at 6 p.m. Events begin at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 15 – Whisler’s Annual Car Show – All proceeds benefit Project Hope

Monday, July 17 – Munchkin Mile [Wet & Wacky at Garnet Park] – Register at 6 p.m., runs start at 6:30 p.m. Set up for 5 to 10-year-old boys and girls, kids race around set tracks, working on balance, coordination, motor skills, and a sense of adventure. Races are free.

Monday, July 24 – 5K Family Fun Runs – Register at 6 p.m., runs start at 6:30 p.m. at Century West Park for Muds & Suds Run. Races are free.

Friday and Saturday, July 28 & 29 – Red Desert Roundup Rodeo – Parade will be downtown Rock Springs starting at 10 a.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. on both nights at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

July 29 through August 5 – Wyoming’s Big Show – Come to Wyoming’s Largest Show. Tuesday through Saturday will be concert nights, with vendors, activities for kids, carnival rides and more! On Wednesday, August 2 is Kid’s Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, August 19 – Fast Cars and Foster Kids – Events Complex from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, August 11 – Movie in the Park – Lightyear at 8:30 p.m. Bring your favorite lawn chair and your movie snacks down to Bunning Park for a Friday night movie on a warm summer evening.

Wednesdays – Dip, Dodge and Slide – Head to Century West Park every Wednesday afternoon (Starting June 14) from 1:30 to 4 p.m. for an afternoon of water fun! Play dodgeball, dip in the pool, and take a trip or 12 down the big water slides. Participation is free, and open to all ages. No slide the week of the Fair. The last day will be July 26, 2023

Wednesdays – Concert in the Parks – Don’t miss amazing concerts every Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. at Bunning Park. June 7 through August 30, 2023.

Pickleball is offered at the Family Recreation Center on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Players should bring their own paddles and balls for a terrific time!

Don’t forget about the indoor and outdoor pools, along with the outdoor splash pads this summer season at both the Rock Springs Family Rec. Center and Civic Center locations. Outdoor pools will be open from June 12 through August 12, 2023.

The Sweetwater County Library Systems has many different activities going on all month. Click here to see all the fun activities kids and teens can participate in.

The Rock Springs Family Rec. Center is planning on putting ice back on the ice arena in mid-August and opening it for public use possibly on August 21, 2023. Check back at a later date for more information.