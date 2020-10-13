Check out what’s going on for RSHS Homecoming Week

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 13, 2020) – Homecoming week for Rock Springs High School is right around the corner and it’s loaded with fun activities and school spirit to celebrate.

On Monday, Oct. 19, it’s “Who’s House?” day where the student body wears Tiger pride colors. The underclassmen wear orange and the upperclassmen wear black. The homecoming court will also be announced.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, it’s “Tie Dye Tuesday” so make sure to wear your best tie dye. It’s also the annual homecoming parade, which starts at 4 p.m. in the high school parking lot.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, wear pink to support breast cancer awareness. The annual bonfire begins at 7 p.m. and will take place at the old fairgrounds behind Elk Street.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, it’s “Cowboys vs. Aliens” day so dress up as either a rootin’ tootin’ cowboy or a creature from beyond this planet. Later that evening, head over to Green River High School and watch the Lady Tigers take on the Lady Wolves. The sophomore game begins at 4 p.m., JV at 5 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m.

On Friday, Oct. 23, it’s the best celebration of all: NO SCHOOL. Students, faculty and the community can spend all day getting ready for the homecoming football game as the Tigers host Cheyenne East High School. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m., but get there early and don’t miss out on additional homecoming activities.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, the students will head over to Rock Springs Junior High for their homecoming dance, which goes from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

School officials also wanted to add that every event requires the proper wearing of masks and every event will follow state mandated guidelines. They also said that students from out of the district area are only allowed to attend their homecoming dance if they are invited by a RSHS student, and they must bring a student ID to attend.