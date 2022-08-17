Cheney defeated, Gordon wins in key state election race

August 17, 2022 — Wyoming will be represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by someone new this coming January. In last night’s state primary election, Republican challenger Harriet Hageman easily defeated incumbent Liz Cheney. Hageman will face Democrat Lynette Greybull in November’s general election.

With 99% of the statewide votes counted, Hageman leads Cheney with 66% of the vote counted (113,025). Cheney has garnered 29% of the ballots cast (49,316). Anthony Bouchard, 3%, and Denton Knapp, 1%, also received votes.

On the Democrat side, Greybull’s 4,503 votes (62.3%) easily outdistance Megan Jensen’s 24% and Steven Helling’s 12.4%.

In the Governor’s race, incumbent Mark Gordon was an easy winner of the Republican primary, while Theresa Livingston won the Democrat primary. Gordon has tallied 61.7% of the vote to second place Brent Bien (29.7%). Rex Rammel (5.7%) and James Quick (2.9%) also have received votes. Livingston was also a run-away winner with 71.2% of the Democrat vote compared to Rex Wilde’s 28.8%.

In the Wyoming Secretary of State Republican primary, Chuck Gray tops the list with 49.5% of the vote. Second place Tara Nethercott received 41.1% and Mark Armstong 9.3%.

See Sweetwater County election results here.