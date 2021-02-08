Cheney states Sunday she will not resign her house seat

Advertisement

February 8, 2021 — Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney appeared on the television program Fox News Sunday yesterday. Host Chris Wallace asked Cheney if she was going to resign her position in congress after Saturday’s 59 to 7 vote by the Wyoming Republican Party to censure her due to her yes vote on former President Trump’s impeachment. Wyoming’s GOP is calling for Cheney to resign.

Cheney stated she had no intention of resigning stating, she would “continue to explain to supporters all across the state and voters all across the state, the oath that I took to the Constitution compelled me to vote for impeachment and it doesn’t bend to partisanship, it doesn’t bend to political pressure.”

Read the full transcript of the Fox News Sunday interview here.

This past week, Cheney survived a voted by House Republicans to strip her of her leadership role.