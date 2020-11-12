Chersten King Allred (June 2, 1984 – November 8, 2020)

Chersten King Allred was born on June 2, 1984 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She passed away unexpectedly on November 8, 2020 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 2002. While in high school she took classes from Western Wyoming Community College. Chersten enjoyed family trips to Idaho to visit with her grandparents, aunt’s, uncles and cousins and going to Yellowstone each summer. She loved family camping trips in the Wind Rivers and she could not go through Farson without stopping for ice cream. She loved music and loved to sing. She loved the holidays and all the traditions. She lived next to her paternal grandparents while growing up and she and her sister loved spending time with them and used to sneak over for breakfast when they were little. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Chersten had a deep love for her family. Her family motto was “Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten”.

She married Tim Allred on June 21, 2018 and they became a family of seven. She has five beautiful children, Nakkia Rachelle Crumm, Braylon Tucker Crumm, Kenzley Marie Evans, Bentley Micheal Evans and Jeffrey Allred (stepson). They loved doing things as a family especially water and silly string fights.

She is survived by her husband Tim Allred; parents James (Jim) E. King and Marsha L. Trappett King; sister Jannette N. Hansen (Ryan) from Mountain View, Wyoming; Nephews Lakota C. and Chase A. Dolce, Tanner S., Brock J. and Parker R. Hansen; uncles; aunts; and lots of cousins. She loved her in-laws Clark and Susan Allred and Tim’s siblings, Lydon (Cori) Allred, Sterling (Sierra) Allred, Conner (Ashley) Allred, and Olivia Allred.

She was preceded in death by, maternal grandparents Earl D. and Dixie Y. Bench Trappett, paternal grandparents Edward C. and Elinor M. Smith King, and her uncles Dennis W. King, Lewis LaMont Stuart.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 2055 Edgar St, Rock Springs, WY. There will be a viewing one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests that due to Covid numbers rising, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. If you are feeling unwell, please stay home. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this time.

