Chester Lee Jerome (April 11, 1943 – January 24, 2021)

Chester Lee Jerome, 77, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at his residence in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a of Rock Springs for 46 years and former resident of Colorado.

Mr. Jerome was born April 11, 1943 in Billings, Montana; the son of Glen William Jerome and Katherine Hunter.

He attended schools in Billings, Montana and Golden, Colorado.

Chester served full time in the United States Army National Guard during the Vietnam War Era.

He worked as a diesel mechanic for over 45 years, and spent 21 years working for Southwest Trucking & Equipment. Chester was a member of the Operating Engineers for 30 years.

Mr. Jerome enjoyed spending time with family, reloading, and had never met a stranger.

Survivors include one son, Danial Jerome and wife Teri of Batesville, Arkansas; two daughters, Cynthia L. Uryatt of Denver, Colorado; Janet Marsh of New Baltimore, Michigan; one sister, Barbara Jones of Orem, Utah; four grandchildren, India Barr; Jennifer Marsh; Alexander Marsh; Jessica Jerome Benefiel; four great-grandchildren; Samantha; Elizabeth; Madalyn; Wade; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, and his parents.

Following Cremation, Military Honors, Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at a later date.

