Cheyenne among the best cities to live in after COVID-19 pandemic

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 15, 2020) — According to an article from Business Insider, Cheyenne was ranked the 20th best city to live in after the COVID-19 pandemic is over. The article ranked 30 cities, and Cheyenne was the only city to represent Wyoming.

According to the article, “Among the metro areas, Cheyenne has the shortest weekly commute to and from work, at two hours and 28 minutes, and the 18th-lowest population density, at 37.1 people per square mile.”

The article stated, “The news website Axios reported in late April on a Harris Poll survey that found that about one-third of Americans said they were thinking about moving to less densely populated places.”

