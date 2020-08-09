Cheyenne and Gillette square off today for AA baseball crown

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 9, 2020) — The Wyoming American Legion AA State Tournament will conclude today at the Watha Sports Complex in Rock Springs. The state’s two most dominating teams this season, Cheyenne and Gillette, will meet for the championship.

The Cheyenne Sixers remained undefeated in the tournament with a 5-4 win over the Sheridan, which eliminated the Troopers. In the day’s other game, the Gillette Roughriders scored a 14-4 win over Casper ending the Oilers bid for a repeat of last year’s championship.

Today Cheyenne and Gillette will meet at noon. A Cheyenne victory will give the state title to the Sixers. A Gillette win will cause the two teams to play a second championship-deciding game around 3:30 p.m. Cheyenne defeated Gillette 7-6 last Friday.