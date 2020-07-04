Cheyenne, Casper named best cities to start a small business

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 4, 2020) — According to an article released by Verizon, Cheyenne and Casper rank number one and two respectively in the “best cities to start a small business”.

Cheyenne serves as both Wyoming’s capital and the leading small city for small businesses.

Its tax score is 55% higher than average and its commute time is 42% shorter than average, making it easy to open a business and get to your business.

The city also boasts above-average internet access, which, in today’s world, will make or break a brand new business’s success.

Casper is in one of the tax-friendliest states—it’s also not too hard to get a loan there. Beyond that, its mean income is below average, which means labor costs in Casper are relatively low.

