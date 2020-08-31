Cheyenne SWAT uses tear gas in arrest of attempted homicide suspect

Wyo4News Staff,

(August 31, 2020) — Early Sunday morning, Cheyenne police had to use tear gas to subdue a man who had barricaded himself in an apartment. According to information from the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page, Cheyenne Police were responding to a domestic disturbance call. The man in the apartment refused to speak with the Cheyenne SWAT Crisis Negotiation Unit, so tear gas was used to aid authorities in entering the apartment.

Upon entering the apartment, police found a woman in her 20’s with multiple stab wounds. At last report, she was listed in serious condition at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

Police arrested 29-year-old Anthony Brassard of Cheyenne, who was also transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons. He will be charged with attempted homicide.

Cheyenne Police hope to release more information Monday.