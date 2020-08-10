Cheyenne wins another AA State Tournament

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 10, 2020) — This year’s AA American Legion Baseball State Champion title came down to the two teams with the state’s best records. The Cheyenne Sixers (50-20) met the Gillette Roughriders (52-14) Sunday afternoon at the Wataha Sports Complex in Rock Springs.

Cheyenne entered the game as the tournament’s only undefeated team, meaning Gillette needed to win the first scheduled game to force a second contest. That didn’t happen as the Sixers rang up their 51st win of the year with an 8-1 victory in securing their 17th state title in the last 20 years.

Cheyenne’s Andrew Johnson was named the Tournament MVP.

Gillette finished the tournament with a 3-2 mark, with both losses to Cheyenne. Rock Springs was 0-2 in the tournament losing to Gillette and Sheridan, 2-2 in the tournament. Evanston finished with a 1-2 record.

Normally, the state champion would continue to play at a regional tournament, but that tournament will not be played this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.