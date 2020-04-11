Cheyenne’s Frontier Days still a go…for now

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 11, 2020) — It is rare in these COVID-19 times not to hear or read about a local or state event being canceled. Yesterday, officials of Cheyenne Frontier Days did something different. They announced the event is still scheduled to take place July 17-26.

Tom Hirsig, Cheyenne Frontier Days President and CEO, posted this statement on their Facebook page Friday:

“On behalf of all of us at Cheyenne Frontier Days, we are committed to moving ahead together. Now is the time for all of us to act with grace and humility. Please know our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by COVID-19.

We will keep everyone updated on our website and social media platforms. That being said, please be wary of the spread of misinformation on all platforms.

Cheyenne Frontier Days is still on track for the 124th edition of the Granddaddy of ’em All in July. We wish everyone health and safety, and we thank you for the continued support in these unprecedented times.”