“Chicago” next show for Theatre Department’s 2022-23 season at Western

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western) Theatre Department will present the award-winning Kander and Ebb musical “Chicago” on November 10, 11, 12, and 18, at 7:30 p.m., with a public matinee on Saturday, November 19 at 2:00 p.m. The performances will be presented in the Western Theatre. This production may not be suitable for those under 17 without a parent due to adult themes, alcohol, gunshots, and strong language.

In the Roaring Twenties of Chicago, during the height of Prohibition, speakeasies, flappers, and jazz, Roxie Hart murders her faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband to take the blame. Convicted and sent to prison to await trial, she and another “Merry Murderess” (Velma Kelly), vie for the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of their version of the American Dream (i.e. fame, fortune, and freedom). This sharp-edged satire of American justice and media frenzy received a record of ten Tony Award nominations for the original production in 1975, and won six Tony Awards in 1997, including Best Revival of a Musical.

Hana Tanaka, a second-year musical theatre major from Fukuoka, Japan, plays the role of Hunyak.

“My character is the only female prisoner to be executed in Chicago. She speaks Uncle Sam’s name to the end and pleads her innocence, but no one understands her because she does not speak English. When I came to the U.S. as a foreign student from Japan, I often felt the language barrier and experienced the frustration and struggle of not being able to communicate what I wanted to say to others. I have friends who can help me, but she had no help. The scene of her hanging in a foreign country, dying alone, is one of the most serious and realistic scenes in Chicago,” states Tanaka.

Brookelynn White is a second-year musical theatre major from Cheyenne, Wyoming. She plays a variety of roles including several newspaper reporters.

“It feels great to be someone that existed in the 1920s. As a news reporter, I have developed more of an understanding of how they acted: being in someone’s face to get answers to their questions; always in a rush to be the first one on the scene so that I can be the first one to write about what is happening,” states White.