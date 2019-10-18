Chief energy adviser is keynote speaker at UW conference

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Oct. 18, 2019) — Gov. Mark Gordon’s chief energy adviser Randall Luthi is the keynote speaker at the annual Energy Law and Policy in the Rockies conference Friday, Oct. 25 at the University of Wyoming.

Luthi, an attorney, rancher and former speaker of the Wyoming House of Representatives from Freedom, will give the keynote address from 12:45-1:30 p.m. at UW’s Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.

Luthi joined Gordon’s administration after serving nearly a decade as president of the National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA), a membership association representing all facets of the domestic offshore energy industry.

Before joining NOIA, Luthi worked at the Department of the Interior, serving as director of the Minerals Management Service and deputy director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

His work in government service began as an aide for former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson and then U.S. Rep. Dick Cheney. Luthi received his B.S. in administration of justice from UW in 1979 and his law degree from UW in 1982.

“I am greatly excited that Randall is joining us to provide a keynote at this year’s conference,” said Temple Stoellinger, co-director of the Center for Law and Energy Resources in the Rockies. “Randall has extensive knowledge of Wyoming and the West’s energy economy, and associated energy law and policy issues, given his past roles and his new role as Gov. Gordon’s energy adviser.”

National, regional and local experts will discuss current energy topics and securing a sustainable natural resource future at the conference.

The conference begins at 8 a.m. with a welcome and remarks by UW Acting President Neil Theobald, School of Energy Resources Executive Director Mark Northam and UW College of Law Dean Klint Alexander, followed by panel discussions.

The UW School of Energy Resources and CLERR host the annual conference, in collaboration with the Wyoming State Bar’s Energy and Natural Resources Section.

The conference costs is $50 for the public and free for UW students, faculty and staff members. Continuing Legal Education credits and American Association of Professional Landmen credits are available.

To register for the conference or to view the schedule, click here.

For more information, call Emily Sorenson at 720-979-7200 or email [email protected].