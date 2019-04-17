Chief Pacheco Thanks Supporters After His Return From Abu Dhabi

Rock Springs Police Chief, Dwane Pacheco participated in the 2019 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Law Enforcement Final Torch Run for Special Olympics in March. Chief Pacheco is thanking his donors and wants them to know how much he appreciated their donation. Pacheco was a part of a ten-person team with individuals from all over the country and world.

Chief Pacheco was the top fundraiser on his team and because of that, he was able to choose a few items to present to some of his donors.

The Final Torch Run is modeled after the Olympics with over 109 countries participating. Since 1981, $733 million has been raised and the goal by 2021 is to raise one billion. Half the money he earned went back to the Wyoming Special Olympics while the other half went to ten Special Olympians so they could participate in the world games.

Just a reminder, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Wyoming is taking place on Friday, May 3 starting at 10:00 AM at Walnut Elementary. Law enforcement will run the torch to the Civic Center. All proceeds will benefit the Wyoming Special Olympics.

For more information visit the event page here.

