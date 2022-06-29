Child abuse incident that occurred near Miracle Mile on May 21, 2022

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CARBON COUNTY, WYOMING — On May 21, 2022, at approximately 4:00 P.M. the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office of a possible child abuse incident that occurred out in the Miracle Mile area north of Seminoe Dam.

Sergeant John Moore and Deputy Caleb Schultz responded to the area and located the campsite where the alleged incident occurred. The investigator for our office, Dale Miller, responded to the scene to assist Sgt. Moore with the investigation. While on the scene, Investigator Miller received information from Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Taylor Courtney about what his office had been able to uncover concerning the abuse. Based upon the information received, Investigator Miller drove to Casper, Wyoming to assist Sgt. Courtney and his staff in conducting several interviews regarding this incident. During these interviews, the identity of the suspect, witnesses, and the victim were determined.

As a result of this investigation, Danisha Bynum was charged with the following offenses: Felony Child Abuse, 2 counts of Endangering a Child, and Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, which was later determined to be Methamphetamine. Ms. Bynum is 28 years old, and a resident of Laramie, Wyoming. The children in question were taken into protective custody and are currently with the Department of Family Services.

This case is still ongoing and no further information is available at this time.