Child Developmental Center fundraiser a “Once Upon a Time” experience

May 1, 2024 — Wyo4News staff

The Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center (SCCDC) is getting ready for its annual fundraising banquet. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 4th, at Expedition Island in Green River. Doors open at 5:00 pm, and tickets can be purchased online.

Under the direction of Executive Director Lori Lucero, SCCDC is hosting its second annual fundraising banquet. This year’s theme, “Once Upon a Time,” promises an enchanting evening, inviting attendees to dress in fairy tale costumes or semi-formal attire. The event will feature an Italian Buffet dinner catered by Santa Fe, a dessert spread by WyoWifey, and a cash bar.

Attendees can look forward to engaging activities, including live and silent auctions, raffles, a wine pull, and music and dancing. The community’s generous support is evident, with numerous businesses donating to the auctions and raffles and 13 corporate sponsors purchasing tickets to attend.

All proceeds from the Once Upon a Time Annual CDC Fundraiser will directly benefit SCCDC, ensuring continued support for Sweetwater County’s children and families. The event stands as a testament to the community’s dedication to the well-being and development of its youngest members.

Despite receiving state and federal grants, SCCDC faces funding challenges. To bridge this gap, they rely on holding events like their annual fundraisers, which directly support staff salaries, classroom resources, family education, community events, and staff professional development.

About Sweetwater Child Developmental Center

Established in 1979, SCCDC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing early intervention and education services to children up to five years residing in Sweetwater County. Their services include free developmental screenings, in-home early intervention services, special education services for preschool-aged children, and tuition-based preschool.

This year alone, SCCDC has conducted 553 developmental screenings, 268 multidisciplinary evaluations, and provided crucial in-home education and therapy services to 151 infants and toddlers and their families. Additionally, they have supported 186 three -five year olds through intervention services and currently serve 296 children within their preschool classes.