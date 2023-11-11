Children attend County Museum’s outreach program presentations

Children at the County Museum’s CDC outreach event learned about Wyoming’s wildlife from museum staff member Aidan Brady while seated on a buffalo robe.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

November 11, 2023 — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s outreach program featured presentations recently for pre-schoolers from the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center and a special class for elementary-age children enrolled in the Tech Trep Academy, a program available in Wyoming, Idaho, Tennessee, Indiana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Arizona, Utah, and Colorado that provides support and resources for students schooled at home.

Over 120 children in Rock Springs and Green River attended the CDC events. The central theme was “Inside/Outside: Local Animals”and, aided by museum volunteer Madeline Trujillo-Hamel, Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady’s lesson covered a wide range of local wildlife, including mink, weasels, beavers, muskrats, badgers, buffalo, and deer, using many items the children were able to handle, such as deer antlers, mink, muskrat, and beaver pelts, and a full buffalo robe.

Tech Trep Academy students at the County Museum. Topics at the event included Native Americans, dinosaurs, and western history.

For the Tech Trep Academy students, the focus was on pre-historic and western history and a hands-on study of everyday technology today compared to that of the past. They were fascinated in particular with how a VHS video tape player worked, and one commented, “I didn’t know history could be so much fun!”

Educators, parents, and parent-teacher groups who are interested in learning more about museum programs for students Grades K – 12 are encouraged to contact Brady at (307) 872-6435 or via email at [email protected].