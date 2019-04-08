Children’s Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 20

Rock Springs, WY (4/8/19) – The Children’s Easter Egg Hunt will take place at Bunning Park in Rock Springs on Saturday, April 20.

There will be three different sessions for children of different ages. The first session will begin at 10 a.m. for ages eight to 10. The second session will be at 11 a.m. for ages five to seven, and the third and final session will start at noon for ages one to four years old.

The event is free and open to the public. The event is sponsored by the Rock Springs Civic Center.