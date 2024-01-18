Chili Cook-Off Registration Deadline, Prizes, and More! 

Western Wyoming Community College – Wyo4News Photo

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [Press Release]

January 18, 2024– Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will host its annual Homecoming Chili Cook-Off at the Rock Springs campus on Saturday, February 3, from 11 AM-2 PM. Individuals and businesses are encouraged to register to compete! Registration closes on Thursday, January 25, and the coloring contest closes on January 31. Return completed coloring sheets to Rock Springs’ Smiths, Albertsons, or Western’s Bookstore.

The public, including businesses, are invited to enter the Chili Cook-Off to win chamber ‘bucks’ totaling $750, which are valid for merchants in Sweetwater County. With over 500+ attendees annually, this event is a great opportunity for businesses to compete. Western provides participants with media coverage for brand awareness and of course, the ultimate prize, bragging rights for the best chili!

For amateurs stepping into the competition, we know groceries are rough so don’t fret! Western will provide “amateurs” with a $50 gift card to Smiths or Albertsons after check-in on the day of the event. We’re here to support you! In addition, licensed kitchens are not necessary, but using USDA prime beef is required. For more details on these guidelines, visit westernwyoming.edu/homecoming.

During the event, judges, in a blind taste test, will score a first, second, and third place for each red and green chili. Winners will receive branded medals and certificates. There will also be a People’s Choice award. By sampling at least six chilis, the public can enter raffles for prizes and vote in the People’s Choice. The chili that wins the public’s heart(burn) will receive a gift basket from Western’s Bookstore. The deadline to register is quickly approaching with forms due by midnight next Thursday, January 25.

The Homecoming basketball games will take place in the Rushmore Gym immediately following the event at 2 PM. Chili contestant winners and community prize winners will be announced at the games. Winners are not required to be present to win, but attendance is encouraged.

The contest is free to enter; those wishing to participate can submit their registration form at www.westernwyoming.edu/homecoming. Recipes are not needed, so your restaurant or family recipe can remain a secret! The only secret we have you share is where your chili lands on the Scoville Scale for HEAT.

For inquiries or questions regarding the Chili Cook-Off, contact Mikayla Wonnacott by email at [email protected] or call 307-382-1868.