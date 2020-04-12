Chilly overnight temperature again tonight with record setting lows possible

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 12, 2020) — It was chilly Saturday night in western and central Wyoming. Expect another one tonight. The weather system that brought snow to the area also brought overnight temperatures dipping into the teens throughout the region.

In Rock Springs and Green River, overnight temperatures are expected to again dip to 14-16 degrees tonight. The average low temperature for this time of the year is 31 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service forecast, Casper, under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 p.m. today, may set an overnight record Sunday night with a low of near zero. Laramie and Cheyenne could also be looking at near record low, single digit temperatures tonight. Pinedale’s forecast has the overnight low near 10 degrees with Lyman at 17 degrees.

Here in Southwest Wyoming, Monday will remain cool with highs in the mid-30’s with overnight lows again in the mid to upper-teens. We should start to warm back into the 40’s Tuesday and see the low to mid-50’s by the end of the week.