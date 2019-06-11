China Jude Selected As President Of Minority Opportunities Athletic Association

Orlando, FL (6/11/19) – The Minority Opportunities Athletic Association (MOAA) will have a change of leadership as China Jude, Senior Associate Athletics Director and Senior Woman Administrator (SWA) at the University of Wyoming will serve as President through the 2021 membership year. Jude will serve as President of MOAA while continuing in her role as Senior Associate A.D. and SWA at Wyoming, which is a position she began on February 1, 2018.

“MOAA would not have moved forward as it did without the great leadership of the Past Presidents (Clint Bryant, Sean Frazier, Dr. Sharon Beverly, and Mario Moccia),” stated Jude. “President Peggy Davis joins the list of these high-level visionaries. I want to thank her for her service in leading MOAA to the next level. I look forward to working with the talented NACDA staff, MOAA Executive Director, Stan Johnson, incoming VP Ed Scott and the entire Board of Directors in creating innovative strategies to grow the organization; making MOAA the premier advocate for ethnic minority leaders in the industry.”

About the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association: Administered by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association promotes equitable employment opportunities for minorities in the athletics industry through the exchange of ideas, the creation of networking opportunities and the avocation of an increase in employment for minorities in athletics administration positions at all levels of the sports industry. The association also promotes cultivating a sports environment that supports the values necessary to accept aspiring professionals from all walks of life. For more information on the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association, please visit www.moaaweb.com.