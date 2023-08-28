Chinese Massacre memorial sculpture coming to Rock Springs

Requiem – David Alan Clark Sculpture

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — In remembrance of the tragedy that struck Rock Springs in 1885, the City of Rock Springs, in conjunction with the Rock Springs Historical Museum, has moved forward with the purchase of a statue to commemorate the lives of the Chinese workers that were injured or passed.

Chinese Massacre

On September 2, 1885, 150 white miners located in Rock Springs, Wyoming brutally attacked their Chinese coworkers, resulting in the death of 28, injuring 15, and an estimated $147,748.74 worth of destroyed property.

At this time in history, the miners within the Union Pacific Coal Mines were dealing with many conflicts as they struggled to unionize, resulting in many strikes regarding working conditions. Even the main railroad companies at the time refused to get on board, which then resulted in white blaming of the Chinese for the issues.

As the History Channel states, “Outraged by a company decision to allow Chinese miners to work the richest coal seams, a mob of white miners impulsively decided to strike back by attacking Rock Springs’ small Chinatown. When they saw the armed mob approaching, most of the Chinese abandoned their homes and businesses and fled for the hills. But those who failed to escape in time were brutally beaten and murdered. A week later, on September 9, U.S. troops escorted the surviving Chinese back into the town where many of them returned to work. Eventually, the Union Pacific fired 45 of the white miners for their roles in the massacre, but no effective legal action was ever taken against any of the participants.”

Through Jennifer Messer’s (Museum Coordinator) studies she wants to note that, “The History of the Union Pacific Coal Mines 1868 to 1940 wants to make clear the UPRR was not to blame, Craig Storti’s Incident at Bitter Creek tries to keep the Finns and the Unions clean in the story, and most of the local texts are reluctant to name names so as to not hurt local citizens.”

Chinese Miners returning to Rock Springs after the events of September 2, 1885

Chinese Massacre Statue

At the August 15 Rock Springs City Council Meeting, the council approved the city to move forward on purchasing the $154,000 bronze sculpture entitled “Requiem” from David Alan Clark Sculpture. With the 140th anniversary of the Chinese Massacre coming up in 2025, the Museum and Board will be celebrating the event in full that year.

Throughout Rock Springs, small plaques have been placed across the city explaining the Massacre. In 2016, the Rock Springs Historical Museum placed a sandstone monument entitled “Peace” that holds the names of 28 miners whose bodies were recovered close to the massacre site. According to Messer, “There has been a dramatic surge of public and professional interest in the events surrounding the Chinese Massacre in the past 25 years, and the RSHM Board agreed it was time to memorialize the events of September 2, 1885, in a larger context. Museum staff are looking forward to giving tours of the events leading up to and after the Massacre on the site of Rock Springs’ Chinatown, in a space that will offer the opportunity to learn, think, and reflect.”

As stated by Messer, “‘Requiem’ is noted to be placed between the trees on the field between Tisdale Street and Saint Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. The sculpture will face Bridger Avenue and will be accessed by the public off Bridger. The sculpture will be elevated on a pedestal and have a walking path around it that will include signage explaining more about the events that unfolded before, during, and after the Chinese Massacre, along with space for visitors to sit and reflect while viewing the sculpture in the round.” This site has historical value as it was a portion of the housing area for the Chinese workers who were brought to the United States.