Chip seal work to affect traffic on US 191

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 28, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from H-K Contractors will be conducting chip seal work just north of Rock Springs on US 191 beginning Monday, June 1.

The work will last roughly over a week, weather permitting.

During chip seal operations, traffic will be carried through the work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane using flagger and pilot cars.

Drivers are advised to obey all traffic control signs and plan accordingly for delays that will occur through the work zones.

Delays could last 10 to 20 minutes at a time.

WYDOT encourages drivers to slow down, increase their following distance, and be aware of road conditions in order to reduce the possibility of a cracked windshield.

Chip seal work is necessary to help prolong the life span of pavement and keep drivers safer.

“A chip seal is done to keep water from penetrating the paved surfaces and causing damage, and it also provides a skid-resistant surface,” WYDOT project engineer Jacob Kroupa said.

Following the work on US 191, crews will also be working on the Interstate 80 north and south service roads, as well as WYO 530 south of Green River.

Work will also take place in the Bridger Valley on WYO 411, WYO 412, and WYO 414 around mid-June.

The work is part of a district-wide contract.

The completion date for the work is Aug. 30, 2020.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers, and obey all traffic control devices.

For more information on road construction, closures, and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.