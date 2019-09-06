Chris Nielsen Takes Over as GRHS Girls’ Soccer Coach

Green River, Wyoming — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 announced Friday the hiring and pending final school board approval of new Green River High School Head Girls’ Soccer Coach Chris Nielsen.

Nielsen takes over for long-time coach Tracy Wyant.

“We are pleased to announce the hiring of Chris Nielsen as our new Green River High School Girls’ Soccer Head Coach. Chris is familiar with the girls’ soccer program and has been a tremendous asset to our school district as a teacher and coach for several years,” said Tony Beardsley, SD#2 activities director. “Coach Nielsen has a positive vision for the Girls’ Soccer Program moving forward and he is extremely excited to start working with the team.”

Nielsen earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He also has a master’s degree in instructional design from Western Governor’s University.

He has been teaching as an elementary school teacher for School District No. 2 since 2012. He currently teaches at Monroe Elementary School.

Nielsen’s soccer coaching experience encompasses the following:

Green River High School Assistant Girls’ Soccer Coach from 2013 to 2018

United Soccer Coaches – Level 6 Diploma/Certification

Green River Spurs U-19 Soccer Team Coach.