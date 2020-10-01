Christina Kopp named RS URA September Volunteer of the Month

Advertisement

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce the Volunteer of the Month for September: Christina Kopp.

Christina has been the Downtown Master Gardener during the spring and summer months.

Like many others in our community, Christina Kopp is a native by choice. She has lived in Rock Springs since she was five years old. She has an Associate’s degree in Art from Western Wyoming Community College and enjoys creating just about anything; however, gardening has grown to be her favorite creation.

She married her high school sweetheart. They decided that Rock Springs is the place to raise their son.

A stay-at-home mom for 14 years, she recently started delivering mail and helping with the Census.

“Downtown is truly the heart of our community,” Christina expressed. “When I was offered the opportunity to make it even more interesting and beautiful by caring for our Grow Wall, of course, I was very excited.”

She added, “Sharing my love for gardening is something I found by accident.”

She took the Master Gardener class seven years ago and learned more than she thought she would.

“Not only did I get to spend time in beautiful Downtown Rock Springs, I learned about aquaponics gardening too!” she beamed.

She went on to say, “Sharing gardening with others has become my passion.”

She has a goal of sharing a plant with everyone in the town she loves.

“There’s no better feeling than being dead tired after a long, hot day in the garden,” Christina shared. “The moment you get to sit back and look at what you’ve created when you’re ‘done’ for the day is so rewarding.”

She mentioned, “The hard work only keeps paying off after the plants bloom and grow throughout the season.”

Christina hopes to meet more volunteers in Downtown soon.

“Volunteering is important because we get to share our passion and be that spark for others, which of course, makes the world a better place,” she pointed out. “Even just a little volunteering goes a really long way.”

According to Christina, she is pleased with the beautiful changes taking place in Downtown.

“I see all the hard work everyone’s been doing and I see the heart of our community beating so strongly these days,” she said.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture.

For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.