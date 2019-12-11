Christina ‘Tina’ Brown (April 4, 1954 – Dec. 3, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 11, 2019) — Christina “Tina” Brown of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away Dec. 3, 2019, at her home. She was a lon-time resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Clearwater, Florida.

Tina was born April 4, 1954, the daughter of Theodore and Francis Brown.

She attended schools and graduated high school in Rock Springs with the class of 1973.

Tina was a retired retail clerk, working for several years at Walmart and Steinmart in Florida.

She enjoyed being on the beach and collecting dolphin figurines.

Tina is survived by her mother, Jean Brown; one brother, Shawn Z. Brown and wife Brittany; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jack and Daisy Korogi; her father; her sister, Lisa Pirahanna; two nephews, Derrick Tucker and Hunter Finley; and two nieces, Breanna Tucker and Missy Hutchinson.

Cremation has taken place and services will be planned for a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.