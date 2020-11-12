Christine “Chris” Louise Tyler (May 4, 1960 – November 6, 2020)

Christine “Chris” Louise Tyler, 60, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2020 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

Mrs. Tyler was born May 4, 1960 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of James Mehle and Joyce Lucas Mehle.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1978 graduate of Rock Springs High School. Christine also attended Western Wyoming Community College where she earned an Associate’s of Computer Science.

Mrs. Tyler married Ron Tyler on April 21, 1979in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and he preceded her in death on February 16, 2020 in Rock Springs.

She worked for Plan One Architect for many years.

Chris was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles, and Shriners.

Mrs. Tyler enjoyed bowling, puzzles and gambling.

Survivors include her father-in-law, Don L. Tyler Sr. of Rock Springs; one brother, Jim Mehle; three brothers-in-law, Robert Spicer of Rock Springs; Donald L. Tyler Jr. and wife Kaye of Rock Springs; Ted Tyler and wife Gwen of Rock Springs; one sister-in-law, Mary Kay Tyler one grandchild, Chloe L. Tyler of Colorado, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son, Richard Tyler; three sisters, Cathy Spicer; Joanie Soltis; Tammy Mehle.

Following Cremation, no services will be conducted at her request

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com