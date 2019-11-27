Christmas exhibit ready at County Museum

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (Nov. 27, 2019) — This year’s Sweetwater County Historical Museum Christmas exhibit is now complete and on display.​

Among the exhibit’s items are vintage dolls, trains, soldiers, trucks, cars, a doll house, and mechanical animals under a Christmas tree decorated with old-fashioned ornaments.​

Though the museum will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, normal winter hours — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — will resume on Friday.​

At a special holiday Make-and-Take event at the museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, museum staff will help children make their own vintage Christmas tree ornaments.

Types of ornaments include paper wreaths, cinnamon ribbons, pine cone Christmas trees, Godseyes, and Victorian-era paper cone ornaments called “Tussie Mussies,” which they can take home with them for their families’ trees.

All materials will be provided, and there is no charge.​

The museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Admission is free.​