Christmas exhibit ready at County Museum

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (Nov. 27, 2019) — This year’s Sweetwater County Historical Museum Christmas exhibit is now complete and on display.
Among the exhibit’s items are vintage dolls, trains, soldiers, trucks, cars, a doll house, and mechanical animals under a Christmas tree decorated with old-fashioned ornaments.
Though the museum will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, normal winter hours — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — will resume on Friday.
At a special holiday Make-and-Take event at the museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, museum staff will help children make their own vintage Christmas tree ornaments.
Types of ornaments include paper wreaths, cinnamon ribbons, pine cone Christmas trees, Godseyes, and Victorian-era paper cone ornaments called “Tussie Mussies,” which they can take home with them for their families’ trees.
All materials will be provided, and there is no charge.
The museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Admission is free.