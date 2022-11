Christmas tree cutting permits available

November 15, 2022 — If you’re looking to cut down your own Christmas tree this year, permits are available for the Bridger Teton National Forest and Medicine Bow National Forest. Depending on the location, tree-cutting permits cost between $10 and $15, with a limit of five permits per family.

Permits to cut Christmas trees in the Bridger-Teton National Forest are available for online purchase.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Links to maps of tree-cutting areas:

Pinedale Area – Click Here

Big Piney Area – Click Here

Kemmerer Area – Click Here