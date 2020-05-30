Christopher Henry named Academic All-District by CoSIDA

LARAMIE, WYOMING (May 30, 2020) — Wyoming track & field’s Christopher Henry has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Men’s Cross Country and Track & Field First Team, it was announced Friday by the organization.

He will now be considered for the 2019-20 CoSIDA Academic All-America teams, which will be selected by CoSIDA in June.

This is Henry’s third-consecutive academic all-district award.

Last season, Henry was also named a first-team academic All-American, while he was a third-team Academic All-American in 2018.

The All-District team recognizes student-athletes for their successes both in the classroom and on the field of competition.

Henry maintained a 4.0 GPA while dual majoring in molecular biology and physiology.

Henry had a strong cross country season for the Cowboys, as he was Wyoming’s lone representative at the NCAA Cross Country National Championships, where he placed 136th overall.

He earned his second NCAA Elite 90 Award at the meet, for having the highest GPA and most completed credits at an NCAA championship event.

Before the championship race, he earned all-region and second-team all-Mountain West honors.

During the indoor track & field season, Henry earned his second-consecutive All-MW honor in the 3,000m race, as he finished third at the conference championship meet in Albuquerque, N.M.

He also placed fourth in the 5,000m race with a personal-best time of 14:15.75, which is No. 4 all-time at UW.