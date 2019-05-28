Christopher Henry Named Academic All-District by CoSIDA

Laramie, Wyo. (May 28, 2019) – Wyoming distance runner Christopher Henry was named First Team Google Cloud Academic All-District® for men’s cross country/track & field as announced by the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Tuesday. Henry will now be considered for the 2018-19 Google Cloud Academic All-America® First Team, Second Team or Third Team, which will be selected by CoSIDA in June.

Advertisement

This is the second year in a row Henry has received this honor, and last season he was additionally added to the Academic All-America® Third Team.

The Laramie native owns a perfect 4.0 GPA in molecular biology and physiology and Henry has earned three Academic All-Mountain West and Mountain West Scholar-Athlete honors each between his cross country and track & field campaigns.

This has been a banner season for Henry, as he helped guide the Cowboy cross country team back to the NCAA National Championship meet for the first time since 1986. He was Wyoming’s second finisher in all six races during the season, and he earned the NCAA Elite 90 Award for having the highest GPA and most completed credits among all National Championship competitors. He also earned All-Region and All-Mountain West honors during the season.

Advertisement

Then, during the indoor track & field season, Henry set the 3,000-meter school record with a time of 8:05.88 and recorded the fourth-fastest 5,000m time in school history at 14:17.99. He earned All-Mountain West honors by finishing in the top three of both the 3,000m and the 5,000m at the Mountain West Championships. During the outdoor season, Henry ran the eighth-fastest 10,000m time at 29:24.74 and the ninth-fastest 5,000m time at 14:09.10. He earned All-Mountain West honors in the 10,000m race at the league championships, and just wrapped up his second-consecutive NCAA West Preliminary appearance in the 10,000m race.

In order to qualify for Google Cloud Academic All-America® honors, an athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.30 on a four-point scale, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at his or her institution, and be nominated by his or her sports information director.