Christopher Henry Named To Google Cloud Academic All-America Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field First Team

Austin, TX (6/27/19) – University of Wyoming junior distance runner Christopher Henry has been named to the Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country Google Cloud Academic All-America® on Thursday, garnering First-Team honors. Henry, a native of Laramie, Wyo., owns a perfect 4.0 GPA in Molecular Biology and Physiology.

This is the second season in a row Henry has earned an Academic All-America distinction, and he is one of just 17 male athletes who repeated as an Academic All-American from last season. Henry is the just the second Cowboy track and field athlete to earn multiple Academic All-America honors, joining Joe Hall’s 1999 and 2001 honors.

Henry has also been an academic all-Mountain West performer as well as a Mountain West Scholar-Athlete as both a cross country and a track & field athlete.

Among the 90 student-athletes selected to the Google Cloud Academic All-America® Division I Cross Country/Track & Field teams, 20 men and 33 women carry a 4.0 grade-point average or higher, including all 15 women on the first team. The 15 members of the men’s cross country/track & field team carry an average GPA of 3.98, while the women’s team carry a 4.04 GPA.

This has been a banner season for Henry, as he helped guide the Cowboy cross country team back to the NCAA National Championship meet for the first time since 1986. He was Wyoming’s second finisher in all six races during the season, and he earned the NCAA Elite 90 Award for having the highest GPA and most completed credits among all National Championship competitors. He also earned All-Region and All-MW honors during the season.

Then, during the indoor track & field season, Henry set the 3,000-meter school record with a time of 8:05.88 and recorded the fourth-fastest 5,000m time in school history at 14:17.99. He earned All-MW honors by finishing in the top three of both the 3,000m and the 5,000m at the MW Championships. During the outdoor season, Henry ran the eighth-fastest 10,000m time at 29:24.74 and the ninth-fastest 5,000m time at 14:09.10. He earned All-MW honors in the 10,000m race at the league championships, and just wrapped up his second-consecutive NCAA West Preliminary appearance in the 10,000m race.

In order to qualify for Google Cloud Academic All-America® honors, an athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.30 on a four-point scale, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at his or her institution, and be nominated by his or her sports information director.