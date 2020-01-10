Christopher James Nielsen pleads not guilty at today’s arraignment hearing

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan. 10, 2020) — A Green River man who is charged with the first-degree murder of a 5-year-old boy made an appearance in Third District Court today. Christopher James Nielsen pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Advertisement

Bond was set at $1 million, and no plea agreements have been reached thus far.

Third District Court Judge Suzannah Robinson also ruled on a no-contact provision within the bond which will allow Nielsen to have limited contact with his 6-year-old daughter, including phone calls, letters, and video conference. Nielsen will not be allowed contact with additional minors.

Nielsen’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 1, 2020.

Advertisement

Nielsen was arrested on Nov. 14, 2019 and charged with aggravated child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury and substantial mental and emotional injury on 5-year-old Anthony James Radcliff. The Green River boy subsequently died of his injuries.

Nielsen was reportedly babysitting the boy at the time. Radcliff suffered severe brain trauma from the alleged incident, and did not improve before he passed away on Nov. 28, 2019.

Nielsen could face the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder. The deadline to approve the death penalty as possible punishment is Feb. 10, 2020.