Christopher Nielsen court date moved to end of August, September

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 15, 2020) — A motion of continuance was accepted by the Sweetwater County Third Circuit Court on Friday, May 15, which will move the next court date for Christopher Nielsen to the end of August or beginning of September.

The motion was made by Nielsen and his defense in hopes of having adequate time to prepare for their court date. Limited contact due to COVID-19 was cited as a reason for the motion.

The decision was made through a video conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe accepted this decision, though he expressed concern with getting backed up with other trials and whether the Supreme Court and local authorities will allow for the courts to open, and trials to resume.

Nielsen was arrested on November 14, 2019, and charged with aggravated child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury and substantial mental and emotional injury on Anthony James Radcliff. The Green River boy subsequently died on November 28, 2019.

Aggravated child abuse charges were later dropped and the first-degree murder charge was filed after Radcliff died from his injuries. The first-degree charges were filed by Erramouspe.

Nielsen could face the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.