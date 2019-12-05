Christopher Nielsen to make initial appearance in court today

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (Dec. 5, 2019) — A Green River man who is charged with the first-degree murder of a 5-year-old boy is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court today.

Christopher James Nielsen, 26, will appear in the Sweetwater County Third Circuit Court at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. At this time, the judge will determine if there is probable cause for the charge, and then, if probable cause is determined, a preliminary hearing will be set.

Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe on Wednesday filed the first-degree murder charges against Nielsen. Today he explained that Wyoming law makes a distinction that felony murder can occur when a death happens “in the perpetration of a felony.”

“Once the child passed, it becomes a homicide,” Erramouspe told Wyo4News Thursday morning.

Nielsen was arrested on Nov. 14 and charged with aggravated child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury and substantial mental and emotional injury on a 5-year-old child. The Green River boy subsequently died late last week.

Nielsen was reportedly babysitting the boy at the time. The boy suffered severe brain trauma from the alleged incident, and did not improve before he passed away on Nov. 28.

Erramouspe said the aggravated child abuse charge was dropped and the first-degree murder charge filed after the child died from his injuries.

Nielsen could face the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.

Wyo4News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.