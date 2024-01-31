Chronic Wasting Disease detected in yet another Wyoming Deer Hunt area

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 31, 2024 — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease in Deer Hunt Area 90. The disease was confirmed in a buck mule deer in December.

Deer Hunt Area 90 is in the Lander Region and is bordered by deer hunt areas 36, 89, 97, 157, and 160 — all of which are CWD-positive.

Game and Fish announces when CWD is found in a new hunt area to ensure hunters are informed. The Centers for Disease Control recommends hunters do not consume any animal that is obviously ill or tests positive for CWD.

Continued monitoring of CWD over time is important to help Game and Fish understand the potential impacts of the disease as well as evaluate future management actions for deer and elk. The Game and Fish website shows a CWD endemic area map. The disease is 100% fatal to deer, elk, and moose that have been infected. In 2023, Game and Fish personnel tested 5,081 CWD samples from deer, elk, and moose — primarily submitted by hunters.

Please visit the Game and Fish website for more information on CWD testing, transmission, and regulations on transportation and disposal of carcasses.