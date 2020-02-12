Chuck Gray introduces HB108, a ban on sanctuary cities and counties in the Wyoming State Legislature

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (February 12, 2020) – Wyoming Representative Chuck Gray, a Republican from Natrona County, has introduced another bill into the Wyoming State Legislature. House Bill 108 (HB108) would ban sanctuary cities and counties in state statute and would prevent sanctuary cities or counties from receiving state funding.

According to a press release from Rep. Gray, “This bill makes it clear in state statute that sanctuary cities and counties are banned.” For more information see Rep. Gray’s Facebook page here.