Church from Arkansas helps with cleanup in Green River

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 17, 2020) — Members from a church in Arkansas helped clean up Centennial Park in Green River on Thursday, September 17. The members were on a mission visiting Living Hope Church on Shoshone Avenue in Green River.

13 volunteers teamed up with park workers to finish the cleanup of the park on Flaming Gorge Way. The volunteers raked up small branches and used chainsaws on bigger branches. Parks workers dumped the piles in a roll-off dumpster.

Brad Raney, Parks and Recreation Supervisor, says all major cleanup in parks in Green River has been completed. Raney says crews will continue to work at Riverview Cemetery.

Raney says the volunteers, not only today, but for the past eight days, have saved Green River large amounts of money, and made the cleanup process move quickly. “We could not have gotten this far in the cleanup process without the help of so many volunteers, and for that, I thank them all.”