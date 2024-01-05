Churchill prints on display from collection

This is one of sixteen large intaglio prints in the Community Fine Arts Center gallery depicting different events in the life of Winston Churchill. Part of the collection owned by Sweetwater County School District #1, they are on display through February 1st.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 5, 2024 — The current exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center is from the Sweetwater County School District #1 collection. It consists of sixteen prints from a twenty-eight-piece portfolio created by Curtis Hooper and Lady Sarah Churchill. The exhibit is on display through February 1st.

Hooper created the lithograph images from reference photographs. Lady Churchill provided a quote by her father which was embossed below the drawings, along with the family’s coat of arms and a small image of the great statesman. Lady Sarah also signed each print along with the artist.

Artist Hooper grew up in the Churchill’s neighborhood and as a young man had met Sir Winston Churchill on several occasions. Later on Hooper developed a close friendship with Lady Sarah Churchill that lead to this series of images. Mr. Leslie G. Tanner of Rock Springs donated the portfolio in the 1990s while Gregory Gaylor was the CFAC director.

The center will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 15th. Located at 400 C Street in Rock Springs, the CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Hours at the center are Monday through Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday noon to 5:00 p.m.