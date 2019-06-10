Ciner Surface Rescue Team Takes Home Award

Sweetwater County, WY (6/10/19) – According to a press release sent to Wyo4News, Ciner Wyoming LLC. successfully took home the trophy for first place overall at the Southwest Wyoming Mutual Aid Surface Rescue Competition.

Ciner also placed in several other individual events listed below:

Surface Rescue Team Members

Captain – Bobby Volcic

Co-Captain – Jason Herbin

Medic No.1 – Bobby Cudney, Scott Anderson

Medic No.2 – Ric Flores, Jared James

Rigger – Skeeter Hicks, Frank Pharr

Grounds Man No.1 – Cody Phillips, Cody Rider

Grounds Man No.2 – Todd Neilson

Trainer – Dan Eychner

Coordinator – Jeremiah Rawson

Neil Malicoat – Safety Manager

Craig Rood – Site Manager

Friday Stations

Communication – Tied for 2nd

Test – 9th

Fire – 11th

Confined Space – 1st

High Angle Rope – 3rd

Hazmat – 5th

Medical Trauma – 3rd

Medical Patient – Tied for 4th

Final Problem

Rope – 7th

Trauma – Tied for 1st

Medical Patient – Tied for 1st

Final Scores (Overall 1st)

Ciner – 1776

Black Thunder – 1771

Rio Tinto Kennecott- 1770

13 teams competed from Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Nevada.

Ciner Wyoming (Green River, Wyoming)

Tata Chemicals (Green River, Wyoming)

Solvay (Green River, Wyoming)

North Antelope Rochelle Mine (Gillette, Wyoming)

Black Thunder Mine (Gillette, Wyoming)

Rio Tinto Kennecott (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Newmont Cripple Creek (Victor, Colorado)

Newmont Twin Creeks (Winnemucca, Nevada)

Newmont Phoenix (Battle Mountain, Nevada)

Newmont Carlin (Carlin, Nevada)

Newmont Long Canyon (Wells, Nevada)

Barrick Goldstrike (Carlin, Nevada)

Barrick Cortez (Crescent Valley, Nevada)