Ciner Surface Rescue Team Takes Home Award

Sweetwater County, WY (6/10/19) – According to a press release sent to Wyo4News, Ciner Wyoming LLC. successfully took home the trophy for first place overall at the Southwest Wyoming Mutual Aid Surface Rescue Competition.
Ciner also placed in several other individual events listed below:
Surface Rescue Team Members
Captain – Bobby Volcic
Co-Captain – Jason Herbin
Medic No.1 – Bobby Cudney, Scott Anderson
Medic No.2 – Ric Flores, Jared James
Rigger – Skeeter Hicks, Frank Pharr
Grounds Man No.1 – Cody Phillips, Cody Rider
Grounds Man No.2 – Todd Neilson
Trainer – Dan Eychner
Coordinator – Jeremiah Rawson
Neil Malicoat – Safety Manager
Craig Rood – Site Manager
Friday Stations
Communication – Tied for 2nd
Test – 9th
Fire – 11th
Confined Space – 1st
High Angle Rope – 3rd
Hazmat – 5th
Medical Trauma – 3rd
Medical Patient – Tied for 4th
Final Problem
Rope – 7th
Trauma – Tied for 1st
Medical Patient – Tied for 1st
Final Scores (Overall 1st)
- Ciner – 1776
- Black Thunder – 1771
- Rio Tinto Kennecott- 1770
13 teams competed from Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Nevada.
- Ciner Wyoming (Green River, Wyoming)
- Tata Chemicals (Green River, Wyoming)
- Solvay (Green River, Wyoming)
- North Antelope Rochelle Mine (Gillette, Wyoming)
- Black Thunder Mine (Gillette, Wyoming)
- Rio Tinto Kennecott (Salt Lake City, Utah)
- Newmont Cripple Creek (Victor, Colorado)
- Newmont Twin Creeks (Winnemucca, Nevada)
- Newmont Phoenix (Battle Mountain, Nevada)
- Newmont Carlin (Carlin, Nevada)
- Newmont Long Canyon (Wells, Nevada)
- Barrick Goldstrike (Carlin, Nevada)
- Barrick Cortez (Crescent Valley, Nevada)