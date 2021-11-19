Ciner Wyoming donates to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative

Presenting a $5,000 check to First Lady Jennie Gordon is Mike McGrady (left), VP Administrative and Environmental Services, and Craig Rood (right), Director Public Relations and Government Affairs. Submitted photo

November 19, 2021 — Recently Ciner Wyoming made a $5,000 donation to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative.

From Ciner: Wyoming Hunger Initiative seeks to build greater awareness and increase collaboration and participation in the fight against childhood hunger; we envision a day where no Wyoming child experiences food insecurity and the barriers it brings.

According to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative website, food insecurity affects 12 million children in the U.S. and about 23,500 children in Wyoming.

Research has shown that children who suffer from food insecurity—even once in their lifetime—demonstrate poorer overall health 10-15 years later. In addition to health outcomes, food insecurity has an impact on academic achievement, graduation rates, and economic well-being.

Wyoming Hunger Initiative knows that childhood hunger is a problem that can be solved, but it must first be understood.