Ciner’s Blue Rescue Team Wins Overall First Place At Kansas Competition

Rock Springs, WY (5/21/19) – The Ciner Blue Rescue Team recently competed in an event in Hutchinson, Kansas called the Kansas Shootout. The mine rescue event features rescue teams from all over the nation.

Advertisement

Blue team members are Gary Ruiz, Brandon Findlay, Joe Wamsley, Jake Knutson, Dustin Smith, Zach Page, Karl Brady, Rich Clark, Neil Malicoa, and Chris Barker.

The event, which took place on May 13-16, features events that simulated mine incidents in which teams hone their rescue skills.

The Ciner Blue team walked away with first-place honors Field Problem, Team Tech competition, the First Aid competition and took the Overall first-place trophy.