Citizens input being inquired on the Wyoming Shooting Complex

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

WYOMING — Earlier this year, Muley Fanatics Foundation (MMF) President/CEO Joshua Coursey was appointed by Governor Mark Gordon to be one of twelve members to serve on the State Shooting Complex Oversight Task Force.

With the passing of SF0169 last spring, the charge of this task force is to consider locations, costs, and feasibility of a state shooting complex. As a result of discussions at the task force’s first meeting in July, the task force recently posted a survey that will let members of the public submit their comments on what they would like to see in a Wyoming shooting complex.

The survey is available at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WyomingShootingComplex, The deadline for comments, is September 15, 2023. Please weigh in and let your ideas and thoughts be known. The task force will meet in Riverton, Wyoming, on September 27, 2023.

According to Coursey, they have been appointed a three-year term, but he was confident they would have a location for the Wyoming Shooting Complex settled in two years. Many counties in the state will be able to apply for the facility. Coursey stated the Sweetwater County Commissioners were contacted and had been attending meetings for the possibility of locating the facility here.

For more information on the task force and upcoming meetings, including virtual participation, visit https://www.wyoleg.gov/Committees/2023/S35.

To view the initial task force meeting, click here: https://www.youtube.com/live/VKd23hBF4Fg?feature=share

Coursey has invited the public to call him to obtain further information at 307-389-7495. Wyo4News will keep the community updated.