City and county public safety officials announce coronavirus task force

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 18, 2020) – Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Sweetwater County Fire Department (SCFD), Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD), Rock Springs Fire Department (RSFD), Green River Police Department (GRPD) and Green River Fire Department (GRFD) would like to announce the creation of the Sweetwater County Community Resiliency Task Force.

As part of a collaborative effort, and in close consultation with county and city government officials, public health authorities, staff from local public service organizations and local business and industry representatives, the task’s force goal is to serve as a consolidated information clearinghouse for public health and safety information as it relates to the coronavirus disease here in Sweetwater County. Together, the group will work to gather and verify pertinent local updates and advisories and disseminate this information in a unified manner so that it is readily accessible to all citizens and community stakeholders alike.

During a roundtable discussion, Sheriff John Grossnickle, RSPD Chief Dwane Pacheco, GRPD Chief Tom Jarvie, RSFD Chief Jim Wamsley and GRFD Deputy Chief Larry Erdmann all reiterated the importance of acting on what we know right now, thoroughly evaluating new information as it comes and in and not overreacting to anything based on speculation or what we do not yet know about what the coronavirus disease might bring for county residents.

While there is not yet a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County, the group hopes to curb the uncertainty, confusion and potential panic commonly associated with the unadulterated spread of misinformation.

“The task force plans to meet twice daily, and is currently reviewing a variety of traditional print, electronic and social media outlets to ensure that the information disseminated by the group about COVID-19 is readily accessible to all members of our community,” said task force spokesperson and public information officer Jason Mower.

In the meantime, County Public Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon reminds everyone, “The best course of action right now for everyone is to respect and practice the Wyoming Department of Health’s current priority coronavirus recommendations for state residents, which includes washing your hands thoroughly and often, sneezing and coughing into your elbow, staying home if you are sick and away from high-risk populations and social distancing. If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, particularly a fever, cough and shortness of breath, and are concerned about your possible exposure to COVID-19, please contact your primary care provider by phone or the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County nurse triage hotline at (307) 522-8523 to discuss the possibility of testing.”

Sweetwater County’s Community Resiliency Task Force intends to release more information and details on this rapidly evolving situation as it becomes available.